Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $169.79 on Monday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

