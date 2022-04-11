Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,565.87

Semux (SEM) traded 87% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $10,565.87 and approximately $11.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00206808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005387 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004904 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.