Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to post $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $32.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 212,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,793. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

