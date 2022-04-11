ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFBS opened at $83.56 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

