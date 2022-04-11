ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $222.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,182. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,314,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.79. 6,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,424. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.69.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

