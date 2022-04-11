Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $135.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,117,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

