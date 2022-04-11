Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $127.19. 2,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

