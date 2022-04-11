Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $48.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.