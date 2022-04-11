SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SiTime by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime stock opened at $189.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

