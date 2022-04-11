Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 138,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 37,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,651. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

