Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SKX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 37,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

