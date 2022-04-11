SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period.

VRP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.28. 439,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,349. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

