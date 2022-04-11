SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 4,928,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

