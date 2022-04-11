SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.42 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post $686.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $443.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

