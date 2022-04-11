SmartCash (SMART) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $135,643.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

