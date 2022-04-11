Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Lowered to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($35.16) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 294,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,010. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

