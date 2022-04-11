Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Lowered to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($35.16) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.
Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 294,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,010. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
