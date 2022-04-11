Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of SON traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after buying an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 175,577 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

