Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 11th (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, April 11th. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SPCMU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.14.

