Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target Raised to GBX 105 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SOUC opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Thursday. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

