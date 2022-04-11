SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $90.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

