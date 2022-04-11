SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 609,866 shares.The stock last traded at $129.69 and had previously closed at $129.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

