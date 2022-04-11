Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$12.71 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning applications worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.