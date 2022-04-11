Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

