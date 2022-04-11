STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

