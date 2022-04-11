StaFi (FIS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 22% against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $39.69 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.34 or 0.12040196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00187727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00382154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010676 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

