Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:SWT)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,819. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $131.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

