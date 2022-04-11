Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after purchasing an additional 213,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.92 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

