Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SGU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

