State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CommScope were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COMM opened at $6.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.