State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,629 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 60.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $325.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.82. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 102.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

