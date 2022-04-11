State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,876,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 139,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

