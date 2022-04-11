State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,153 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

