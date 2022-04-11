State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,471 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 123.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 342,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 152.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.12.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

