State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,178 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,178 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vonage by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.78, a PEG ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

