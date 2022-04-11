State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,748 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

