State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.44 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

UVSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

