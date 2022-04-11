Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $83.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

