Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.43.

Several research analysts have commented on SJ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

SJ traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.32. 132,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,152. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$36.24 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.6970503 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

