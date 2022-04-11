Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,849,454 shares in the company, valued at C$146,802,630.59.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,106,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,766. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

