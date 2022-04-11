STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $2,000,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:STE opened at $249.12 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $250.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $230.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.
STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
