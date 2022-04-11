STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $2,000,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:STE opened at $249.12 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $250.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $230.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.