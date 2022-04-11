Steve D. Cooper Sells 47,900 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,575. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

