Stifel Nicolaus Raises ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $16.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $14.85 on Friday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02.
In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.
