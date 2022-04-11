Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to announce $68.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.52. 1,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
