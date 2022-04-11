Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to announce $68.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.52. 1,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

