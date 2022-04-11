StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

