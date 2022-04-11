StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AINC opened at $17.02 on Monday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32.
Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)
