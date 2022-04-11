StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.