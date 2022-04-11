StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CoreCard (NYSE:INS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CoreCard stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. CoreCard has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $54.58.
About CoreCard (Get Rating)
