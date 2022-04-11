StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.09.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus.

