StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.09.
About Oragenics (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.