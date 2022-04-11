StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Security National Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

