StockNews.com Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
