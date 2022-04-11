StockNews.com Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

